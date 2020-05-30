COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced an additional 266 coronavirus cases and four deaths in the state Saturday afternoon.
According to DHEC, three of the newly reported deaths occurred in elderly individuals, while a middle-aged Florence County person also passed away.
Saturday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (3)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (1)
- Beaufort (16)
- Berkeley (2)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (23)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (12)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (3)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (6)
- Greenville (9)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (7)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (5)
- Lancaster (1)
- Laurens (2)
- Lee (5)
- Lexington (29)
- Marlboro (12)
- Newberry (5)
- Orangeburg (13)
- Pickens (2)
- Richland (25)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (1)
- Sumter (13)
- Williamsburg (4)
- York (12)
The new numbers brings South Carolina's total cases to 11,394 and 487 virus-related deaths.
As of May 29, 199,735 total tests have been conducted by both DHEC's state labs and private laboratories.
Over 100 mobile testing sites have been scheduled statewide through July 2, with new testing events added regularly.
For more on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well daily updates, click here.
