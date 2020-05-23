COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced 248 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the total to 9,895 as of Saturday, May 23.
Six additional deaths were reported, bringing those who have died to 425.
Greenville has 30 reported cases, Spartanburg has 10 reported cases. Some counties such as Oconee and Cherokee only have one case.
DHEC said more than 70 mobile testing sites have been scheduled statewide.
Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
