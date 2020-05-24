COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced 209 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the total to 10,096 as of Sunday, May 24.
Nine additional deaths were reported, bringing those who have died to 435. Two of which were from Greenville and one from Spartanburg.
Greenville has 54 reported cases, Spartanburg has 21 reported cases.
DHEC said more than 70 mobile testing sites have been scheduled statewide.
Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
(1) comment
Wwnc=we will not comply
