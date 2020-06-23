COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 890 coronavirus cases in the state, and 14 deaths.
Tuesday's newest numbers brings the state's total confirmed cases to 26,572 and 673 confirmed deaths.
Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals, three of which resided in the Upstate. The remaining deaths were in middle-aged people from Beaufort, Chesterfield and Horry counties.
DHEC reported the confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aiken (3)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (24)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (29)
- Berkeley (47)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (211)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (9)
- Colleton (10)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (30)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (7)
- Florence (16)
- Georgetown (17)
- Greenville (53)
- Greenwood (8)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (133)
- Jasper (3)
- Kershaw (19)
- Lancaster (7)
- Laurens (14)
- Lee (4)
- Lexington (41)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (3)
- Newberry (7)
- Oconee (5)
- Orangeburg (12)
- Pickens (25)
- Richland (73)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (10)
- Sumter (14)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (27)
DHEC also reported three new probable cases in Richland County. There are no probable deaths reported in South Carolina thus far.
824 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for coronavirus.
