COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC on Monday announced another large spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
The agency said 542 new cases COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, and also announced 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total case count in South Carolina to 14,800 and those who have died to 557.
Saturday also saw a spike in new cases with 512 confirmed cases and Sunday followed with 390 more.
Greenville County continues to lead the case count, accounting for 116 of the new cases.
One of Monday’s deaths also occurred in Greenville County, and one from Spartanburg County as well.
DHEC also announced three upcoming mobile testing clinics for Upstate County. The information is as follows:
June 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pickens Middle School, 140 Torch Lane, Pickens, SC 29671, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center
June 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Rd N, Hodges, SC 29653, partnership with Carolina Health Centers
June 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Welfare Baptist Church, 2176 Bolt Dr., Belton, SC 29627, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina AnMed
