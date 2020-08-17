COVID-19, coronavirus test

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, DHEC announces fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases, after Sunday also saw fewer than 600 new cases.

DHEC on Monday said testing had confirmed 451 new cases, bringing the state's total number to 105,905. The percent positive of tests processed for Monday's numbers was down to 11.5 percent.

Sadly, 20 additional virus deaths were announced also, bringing that total to 2,185.

