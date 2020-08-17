COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, DHEC announces fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases, after Sunday also saw fewer than 600 new cases.
DHEC on Monday said testing had confirmed 451 new cases, bringing the state's total number to 105,905. The percent positive of tests processed for Monday's numbers was down to 11.5 percent.
Sadly, 20 additional virus deaths were announced also, bringing that total to 2,185.
MORE NEWS - 300 Pizza Huts are closing after a giant franchisee goes bankrupt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.