SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Many nursing homes and care facilities have faced challenges of keeping patients and residents safe during the pandemic.
DHEC has released a list of facilities in South Carolina that have cases of COVID-19 and associated deaths.
One Greenville nursing home, the Greenville Post Acute has a reported 45 cases and 4 deaths.
“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director.
“Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”
Governor McMaster issued an executive order in the beginning of March that stopped public visitation to these type of facilities in order to protect vulnerable residents.
The order remains in effect.
DHEC plans to provide updates on these nursing homes weekly.
