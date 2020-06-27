COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a startlingly high 1,599 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
15 additional deaths were reported.
Saturday's numbers brings South Carolina's total confirmed cases to 31,850 and 707 confirmed virus-related deaths.
Ten elderly individuals and five middle-aged individuals passed away as a result of the virus.
The 1,599 new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (11)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (27)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (54)
- Berkeley (39)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (280)
- Cherokee (6)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (10)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (11)
- Darlington (11)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (53)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (8)
- Florence (40)
- Georgetown (40)
- Greenville (164)
- Greenwood (41)
- Hampton (3)
- Horry (214)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (8)
- Lancaster (19)
- Laurens (31)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (76)
- Marion (5)
- Newberry (3)
- Oconee (29)
- Orangeburg (22)
- Pickens (64)
- Richland (111)
- Saluda (6)
- Spartanburg (60)
- Sumter (48)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (13)
- York (54)
Three new probable cases were reported - one in Greenwood County, and two in Spartanburg County. There are now 89 probable cases in South Carolina.
DHEC says the state now has four probable deaths.
8,170 people were tested on June 26. DHEC reports the percent positive was 19.6%.
Of the 7,728 hospital beds currently being used statewide, 908 of them are occupied by individuals who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for the virus.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
