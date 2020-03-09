DHEC reports presumptive positive Coronavirus case in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) Inside Demetre's Gourmet Grille & Bar in Duncan a group of friends is dishing about the latest during a back room Bridge game.
“They’re great people, you know they’re friends, they aren’t just someone I play cards with," Martha Young-Evans said.
She's a member of The Opals. A bridge club that started 20 years ago. The Bridge game is serious and so is the Coronavirus conversation.
“I keep close track of it and I carry around my alcohol," she said.
By alcohol she means the hand-sanitizer that's within reach.
“I have to be very careful," she said.
Administrators with the Department of Health and Environmental Control recently announced a presumptive positive case in Spartanburg County.
“Oh gee," Sharon Keith said.
That's how Keith felt when she heard about the Spartanburg County case, but she says she's informed.
“I understand it all," Keith said.
And it hasn't stopped her upcoming vacation plans.
“I feel like I’ll be safe on the cruise," Keith said.
Healthcare providers with DHEC say the presumptive positive case is a man who works at the manufacturing plant, Ritrama, which is located in the Duncan-Moore area. The man traveled to Italy and is isolated at home, not in a hospital.
“We stay in close contact with DHEC Public Health Preparedness Division," Doug Bryson said.
He's the director of Emergency Management with Spartanburg County.
“The basic role of emergency management In all this entire issue would be providing resources and help them get resources from outside the area should that become necessary," Bryson said.
For now, he's says it's not. Therefore, The Opals will continue to play and deal out information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.