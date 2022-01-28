GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) responded to the Greenville County School's letter asking them to align student guidelines with protocols for teachers and staff.
In the response, DHEC said if schools follow its current guidance, very few students should have to miss school due to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
The guidance is provided below:
- On Jan. 15, 2022, DHEC updated its School and Childcare Exclusion List to allow exposed teachers and school staff without symptoms to continue to work during quarantine in times of crisis staffing conditions Teachers and staff must wear a mask and be tested on day 5. To summarize, avoiding quarantine, masking, and a required test on day 5 is identical to DHEC’s Test To Stay program for exposed students without symptoms.
- DHEC has supported the Test to Stay programs since early January. It allows students who are close contacts to stay in school by wearing a mask, monitoring for symptoms, getting a negative rapid test between day 5- 7, and if a second test is available, a second negative rapid test 24 hours before or after the first test.
DHEC said it recommends schools adopt the Test To Stay procedures, and allow students exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school so long as they have a negative test.
