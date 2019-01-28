BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Belton is warning people after elevated levels of lead was found in the city’s drinking water in 2018.
Deputies said water collected from homes and buildings during the June – September monitoring period showed lead levels of .058 milligrams per liter. Acceptable levels are below .015 milligrams per liter.
Officials said can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.
Too much lead in the body can cause damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to the body, according to a news release from the city.
Belton said most lead gets into drinking water after the water leaves the local well or treatment plant and comes into contact with household plumbing materials, such as lead pipes and lead solder, as well as faucets, valves, and other components made of brass.
The city said its drinking water is purchased from the Belton-Honea Path Water Authority and receives no additional treatment.
Anyone with questions may call 864-338-0058 extension 150.
The city issued its warning on Jan. 24, days after South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control issued the city a Notice of Violation.
According to the notice of violation, the city of Belton was required to provide Public Education materials by Jan. 13 and had not provided that material to DHEC.
DHEC's Notice of Violation:
DHEC said they received documentation from Belton on Jan. 25 that the required documentation had been disseminated.
Belton's response to DHEC's notice:
