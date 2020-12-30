Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control say South Carolina leads other states in the southeast for vaccine administrations per doses received by the federal government.
Right now, officials say the state is at 31 percent which is above the national average of 19 percent and nearly double that of other southeastern states.
“We continue to successfully roll out our state’s carefully crafted statewide vaccination plan and the number of Phase 1a individuals who can currently receive the vaccine is increasing each week,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist.
Current dashboards and reports the utilization rates (doses administered and doses allocated and/or shipped of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine) indicate:
- South Carolina: 35,158/112,125 (31%)
- North Carolina 63,500/323,125 (20%)
- Georgia: 52,242/372,900 (14%)
- Alabama: 20,354/128,175 (16%)
Dr. Bell says vaccines will continue to arrive in the state and encourages everyone to remain patient as doses are limited(as they are in all states).
“It will be an unknown amount of time before everyone who would like to be vaccinated can receive vaccine,” Dr. Bell said. “We are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to be patient and understand that an endeavor like this will take many weeks to complete the initial phases and months to achieve our ultimate goal of coverage for the population."
As residents across South Carolina prepare to celebrate the new year, Dr. Bell warned of potential increases in COVID-19 cases and urged everyone to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by staying home.
As of Wednesday, the state reported 2,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87 probable cases. New confirmed deaths totaled 42 and nine probable.
Confirmed cases of the virus now total 280,024 with 23,451 probable and 4,846 deaths with 403 probable. To date, 3.6 million tests have been performed in the state.
