COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -DHEC Dr. Brannon Traxler said the federal government will be sending a higher number of doses to be used in first-round vaccinations to South Carolina beginning next week.
Speaking in a virtual press conference Wednesday, Traxler said the state is expecting to receive a 16 percent increase in first dose vaccine supply.
The increase will bring South Carolina's new weekly dose allotment to 72,000 per week. However, Traxler said South Carolina's demand will still exceed the increased supply and she said the limited availability of the vaccine continues to be the biggest obstacle as the state's vaccine rollout continues.
The new doses will help get an additional 10,000 shots going into arms in the state next week. Traxler expects the new shots to begin making a considerable difference about three weeks after that.
Traxler also announced that a new national report listed South Carolina near the top in the nation for how quickly the state is getting COVID-19 vaccine doses into people’s arms. The listing was included in Becker’s Hospital Review's “States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered." Traxler said South Carolina is ranked 10th in the nation for administering more than 61 percent of the total doses of vaccine received in the state.
“While South Carolina, like other states, currently faces limited supplies of vaccines, DHEC continues to work with the Governor, South Carolina Hospital Association, South Carolina Medical Association, hospitals and other key providers to help get shots into the arms of South Carolinians as quickly as possible,” Traxler said. “Our ultimate goal is to save lives, and we thank the vaccine providers across our state for their work to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to the public as well as thanking South Carolinians for their desire to get vaccinated.”
The Becker's report uses data from the CDC to compare vaccine usage among states.
DHEC said a CDC report listing South Carolina being one of the lowest states for rates of doses distributed and of shots given per 100,000 people in mid-January "failed to include the more than 200,000 doses South Carolina has dedicated in lump-sum to a statewide effort for vaccinating every long-term care facility resident and staff member in the state"
Traxler said the Becker report much more accurately shows South Carolina's utilization rate, in terms of showing the doses administered relative to doses distributed.
Until enough vaccine is available for everyone, Traxler said South Carolinians should continue to take the daily disease prevention precautions that are proven to work: wear a mask and physically distance from others until enough of the population is vaccinated.
