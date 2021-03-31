COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, DHEC officials held a briefing to give an update on COVID-19 and the state's vaccine plan now that vaccines are open to 16 and older.
DHEC said 16 and 17-year-olds are able to make their own vaccine appointments. They do not need their parents' permission, nor do they need their parent to drive them to an appointment.
The agency said the Pfizer studies for younger teenagers are very encouraging but it is too early to speculate when the age limit will be lowered.
DHEC also mentioned that South Carolina has administered more than two million doses as of Wednesday afternoon.
At this point, DHEC said SC is not looking into "vaccine passport" requirements.
