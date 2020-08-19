Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.
According to DHEC, 704 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. Officials say the state has also had 17 additional confirmed deaths, and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 107,274, probable cases to 1,137, confirmed deaths to 2,248, and 112 probable deaths.
The state stresses that testing is essential to helping people identify the virus so they can isolate themselves and help keep those around them from getting sick. Because of this, there are currently 165 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13, with new testing events being added continuously. To find a mobile testing site, click here.
Officials say to date, 946,826 tests have been conducted in the state. That includes 4,195 that were reported on Tuesday, with 16.8% of those testing positive.
These numbers were provided by DHEC and are current as of August 19, 2020.
