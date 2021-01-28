COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said a system upgrade for the Office of Vital Statistics led to delays in more than 250 COVID-19 deaths being reported, including South Carolina's fourth pediatric COVID-19 death.
DHEC first announced enhancements to the Vital Statistics system in December and confirmed to FOX Carolina in early January that the system had experienced some issues when it went live.
As of Thursday, DHEC said the updated Vital Statistics system is now fully operational.
Due to this Vital Statistics system upgrade issue, DHEC announced 254 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths of individuals whose reports were delayed in these first weeks of the new year.
The report includes South Carolina's fourth pediatric death, which occurred on January 23 in Anderson County.
South Carolina has had a total of 6,903 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The state also saw 2,926 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 387,603.
Two of those new cases were a new strain from South Africa, the first to be reported in the US.
