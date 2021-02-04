Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with DHEC are reporting rabid animals have been found in two Upstate counties.
Officials say the first is a racoon that was discovered near Houston Road by Hawleek Creek.
DHEC says the racoon was submitted to its laboratory for testing on February 1 and confirmed to have rabies on February 2.
What's more, DHEC officials say eleven stray cats were potentially exposed to the virus as well and will be euthanized out of an abundance of caution.
The second animal involved a rabid skunk found in Greenwood County.
Officials say the skunk was found near Oakwood Farms Court and Country Road S-1-3.
We're told two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.
DHEC officials say if your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 or Columbia office at (803) 896-0620.
