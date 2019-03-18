Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Residents can help DHEC track West Nile virus this spring and summer by submitting certain species of dead birds for lab testing.
DHEC says that mosquitoes become infected with West Nile virus after they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood. After one to two weeks, infected mosquitoes can transmit the disease to humans and other animals.
DHEC says that in 2018, a total of 87 birds from 18 counties in South Carolina tested positive for West Nile.
DHEC is asking residents to report or submit recently deceased crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows that appear not to have been injured and are not decayed. These species of birds are more susceptible to WNV than other species, making them good candidates for testing.
Deceased birds can be reported or submitted to local DHEC offices now through the end of November. To safely collect a dead bird, DHEC says residents should do the following:
- Don’t touch a bird, dead or alive, with bare hands. Use gloves or pick up the bird with doubled, plastic bags.
- Keep the bagged bird cool until it can be placed on ice. If the bird carcass can’t be delivered to DHEC within 36 hours of collection, place it on ice in a cooler but do not allow water into the bags. Please do not refrigerate or freeze the carcass where food is stored.
- Download and complete the Dead Bird Submission and Reporting Sheet for West Nile Virus and submit it, along with the dead bird, to a local DHEC office.
Anyone looking for more information including locating a local DHEC office can visit DHEC's website here or call the Medical entomology lab at 803-896-3802.
