COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, DHEC said 1,629 more people in South Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 and 19 more have died from the virus.
9,634 tests were processed for Thursday's numbers, with a percent positive rate at 16.9 percent.
So far, South Carolina has seen 39,587 confirmed virus cases and 777 deaths.
Greenville County had the highest number of new cases with 246, followed closely by Charleston with 244.
Below is a list of new cases by Upstate county:
- Abbeville: 5
- Anderson: 41
- Cherokee: 12
- Greenwood: 20
- Laurens: 31
- Oconee: 16
- Pickens: 44
- Spartanburg: 99
- Union: 4
On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said spectator sports, including high school and college football, may not be able to resume in the fall unless South Carolina gets its virus numbers under control.
DHEC said these are the best ways to stop the spread:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
