GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina National Guard was assisting officials at Prisma's mass vaccination site in Greenville on Monday when the former K-Mart turned medical campus opened to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. Monday marked the first day that people in Group 1B could begin scheduling vaccine appointments.
Phase 1B includes people age 55 and up, people age 16 - 64 with high-risk, medical conditions, people who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely, and frontline workers with increased occupational risk (including law enforcement, corrections officers, and others).
DHEC asked people in Phase 1B to be patient when scheduling appointments, as vaccine demand "still significantly outweighs supply in South Carolina and across the country." A spokesperson for the agency said the amount of doses being made available to South Carolina is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months, allowing more people to get shots more quickly.
DHEC said vaccine providers may ask Phase 1b individuals some background questions when making appointments, but there is no requirement to prove either your underlying health condition or risk level from your job. "Our state's vaccine providers have all been notified that proof of eligibility is not required when scheduling Phase 1b appointments," said Laura with DHEC media relations in an email. "We're asking all South Carolinians to be honest and to not skip line, as doing so can take away a life-saving vaccine from someone who needs it most."
The line at the Prisma mass vaccine site in Greenville extended to the road before the site opened at noon, but the line began moving quickly.
Prisma was only offering scheduled appointments for people getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, but the hospital system there was a limited number of second-dose walk-ins available at the Greenville site.
There are hundreds of vaccine providers available across South Carolina. Click here to see DHEC's provider map.
