Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that all Women Infant and Children nutrition services will be issued remotely. 

Officials say starting Monday, April 13, WIC participants will no longer be required to visit WIC clinics. Appointments and the issuance of services will be made over the phone. 

DHEC says to help address WIC product shortages that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic, WIC participants many chose from expanded options in a variety of food categories found here

To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. If you are a WIC participant and have any questions or concerns, please contact your local WIC office.

