GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced on Monday that South Carolina was expecting to receive roughly 41,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine this week. The news comes after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization on Feb. 27, 2021 for the vaccine, which is also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as Janssen is a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson corporation, DHEC explained.
DHEC said the Janssen vaccine is a safe and effective vaccine and went through the same rigorous testing, trial and review standards as all other vaccines. More than 45,000 people participated in clinical trials for the new vaccine.
"We believe this new vaccine will help speed up vaccination efforts across the state because it's a single-dose shot and also can be stored easily, at refrigerated temperatures, for several months," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist in a news release. "The Janssen vaccine will be key to our ongoing plans to bring vaccines out into our communities."
Unlike the other two COVID-19 vaccines, DHEC said the Janssen vaccine only requires a single dose. It is 85 percent effective overall in preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death as of day 28 following vaccination, officials said. It can also be stored in regular refrigerators for up to three months.
DHEC also noted that the vaccine does not contain the live virus and that people cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
DHEC is onboarding additional providers to help distribute the Janssen vaccine across the state and hopes to have more details on its availability later in the week.
