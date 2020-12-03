COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's public health agency, DHEC, said in a teleconference Thursday that the state could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of the month.
DHEC officials said if the vaccine is approved on December 10, South Carolina may receive its first shipments of the vaccine between December 14 - 16.
South Carolina is expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine first and then could receive the Moderna vaccine one week later.
Officials hope South Carolina has access to both vaccines before Christmas.
DHEC has selected five sites across the state for storage and distribution of the vaccine when it becomes available.
Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina's epidemiologist, said the vaccine will be distributed to licensed vaccine providers. Bell said more than 200 medical providers in the state have completed the licensing process thus far, which ensures those outlets have the proper means to store and administer the vaccine.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are Messenger RNA vaccines and do not use a live virus culture. The vaccine uses some of the RNA code of the virus itself that is encapsulated in oil. DHEC said the vaccines cannot give people COVID-19 but only enough the of the genetic makeup of the virus that the body can create a protein spike and develop immunity.
Bell admits there is still a lot of information that officials do not have. She said the vaccine will be made available to South Carolinians in phases.
The phases will be 1A, 1B, 2, and 3.
DHEC said the basic breakdown of who can get the vaccine during the phases as follows:
- Phase 1A: Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities
- Phase 1B: getting vaccines to other people who have severe risk of getting COVID-19, or people with age or other health conditions that may put them at greater risk of serious medical problems from COVID-19.
- Phase 2: Make vaccine to others who are at risk or have medical conditions.
- Phase 3: Make vaccine available to everyone who wants one.
Officials said if all goes according to plan, the state could be moving into 1B status could come by end of January or early February. However, everything at this point is subject to change.
“We will offer the vaccine as best we can as the supply allows," Bell said, cautioning people not to expect vaccine availability for all of those groups right away. Each phase will be entered and completed gradually.
DHEC said the current vaccines are only 90-95% efficacious, meaning that for 5 to 10 percent of people who get the vaccine, the may not be fully immune to the virus. So, mask use, social distancing, and hygiene will still be important tools to prevent and limit the spread until the vaccines have been widely administered.
In the meantime, until we can get high population coverage… masks work.," Bell added.
Bell said that if South Carolinians continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, avoid large groups, and be careful even at small family gatherings, then within four to six weeks, the state could see case numbers reducing.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in SC Thursday, plus 21 new virus deaths
(1) comment
They aren't shooting me with the vaccine! End of story.........
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.