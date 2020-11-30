COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday announced 1,174 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 new confirmed virus-related deaths across South Carolina.
13 of the new deaths announced Monday were from Upstate counties.
Greenville County also saw the highest number of new cases on Monday, with 181.
So far, South Carolina has seen 203,659 confirmed virus cases and 4,077 deaths from the virus, DHEC says.
