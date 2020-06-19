COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is ending the week with two straight days of record numbers in terms of new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DHEC announced Friday that 1,081 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed across the state, along with 18 additional deaths.
Friday's new cases brings the state's total number of confirmed virus cases to 22,608 and 639 deaths.
Three of the 18 new deaths were from Greenville County and one was from Spartanburg.
115 of the new virus cases were also from Greenville County, with 59 from Spartanburg. Pickens County also saw 59 new cases Friday. Greenwood County had 26 and Anderson County had 22.
DHEC also revealed Friday that the number of cases involving younger adults and teens were on the rise.
18.4 percent of all cases in the state have involved people ages 21-30. Additionally, teenagers account for 7 percent of cases.
DHEC said the 21-30 age group has seen a 413.9 percent spike, and people ages 11-20 have seen a 966.1 percent increase.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant, in a news release. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
“While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all,” Traxler added. “In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates, and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
