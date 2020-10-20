COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, DHEC announced 666 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across South Carolina.
The agency also announced 25 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths connected to the pandemic.
Tuesday's numbers bring the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747, probable cases to 6,746, confirmed deaths to 3,475, and 221 probable deaths in South Carolina.
For county-specific details on the new confirmed and probable cases, click here.
For age and county information on the new confirmed and probable deaths, click here.
