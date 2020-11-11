COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursdya, DHEC announced 987 new confirmed cases and 111 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 across South Carolina, in addition to 13 more confirmed virus-related deaths and 1 new probable death.
This brings the state's total number of confirmed cases to 178,524, probable cases to 10,471, confirmed deaths to 3,809, and 267 probable deaths.
Greenville County again saw the highest number of new confirmed cases: 156. Richland County followed with 109.
All 13 deaths involved elderly patients.
