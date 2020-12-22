COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday said 18.1 percent of the latest COVID-19 tests performed in South Carolina came back positive, confirming 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.
The agency also announced 15 new deaths.
South Carolina has now seen 257,340 confirmed virus cases and 4,602 confirmed virus deaths.
DHEC said vaccination efforts continue. As of Tuesday, 19,644 doses of vaccine have been administered to phase 1a individuals, with more shots being administered throughout the day.
Until the vaccine is widely available in South Carolina, DHEC asks people to continue to wear masks and keep apart from others.
