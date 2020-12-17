COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday said testing had confirmed an addition 2,023 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
The agency also announced that 39 more deaths from the virus had been confirmed.
So far, 243,583 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,191 people have had a probable diagnosis, and 4,484 people have died from virus-related issues in South Carolina since the pandemic began.
DHEC said 24.2 percent of the 8,357 tests processed for Thursday's updates were positive.
MORE NEWS - Health officials track COVID-19 cluster with 75 confirmed cases so far to holiday event at church; on-site worship postponed for 30 days
