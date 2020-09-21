COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — On Monday, DHEC announced 393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884, and confirmed deaths to 3,040 across South Carolina.
Richland County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 47. Followed by Greenville County, which had 35 new cases.
