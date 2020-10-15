COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — On Thursday, DHEC announced 1,072 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths across the state.
Thursday's latest update brings brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869,and confirmed deaths to 3,400.
Of Thursday's new cases, Greenville County saw the highest amount with 143. Spartanburg County followed with 112.
