COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Tuesday that a young adult from Newberry County was among the 11 new confirmed virus-related deaths in South Carolina. DHEC describes a young adult as being between age 18 and 34.
The other new deaths all involved elderly and middle-aged patients.
DHEC also announced 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, with Greenville County again leading the daily new case count with 167.
Tuesday's latest numbers bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 186,528 and total confirmed deaths to 3,884.
DHEC is urging people to get tested before attending holiday gatherings.
The agency said it has performed 2,371,056 in South Carolina since the pandemic began.
RELATED - SC leaders suggest caution but not canceling holiday plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.