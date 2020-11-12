COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Thursday announced 1,243 new confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases of COVID-19, plus 8 additional confirmed deaths.
Thursday's update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 179,832, probable cases to 10,658, and confirmed deaths to 3,817.
Greenville and Spartanburg counties saw the highest amount of new cases on Thursday.
DHEC's figures showed Greenville County adding 250 new cases and Spartanburg County adding 127.
