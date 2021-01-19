COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday reported 2,570 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths.
Tuesday's additions bring South Carolina's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 357,508 and confirmed deaths to 5,673.
DHEC said 23.9 percent of the tests processed for Tuesday's update came back positive.
Greenville County led the state in new cases, with 296, on Tuesday. Spartanburg followed with 202.
