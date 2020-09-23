COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — DHEC on Wednesday announced 613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional virus-related deaths in South Carolina.
To see a breakdown of the new cases by county click here.
To see a breakdown of new deaths by county and age group click here.
Wednesday's latest confirmed cases and deaths brings the state's totals to 138,171 confirmed cases and confirmed deaths to 3,085.
