COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Wednesday said 22 percent of the latest 16,330 COVID-19 tests processed in South Carolina came back positive, adding another 3,599 confirmed cased and 104 more probable cases to the state's tally of virus cases.
702 of those new cases were from Greenville County. Spartanburg County saw the second highest number of new cases with 287.
Click here to see the full county-by-county breakdown.
DHEC also announced 49 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
South Carolina's total confirmed COVID-19 case count now stands at 261,024, probable cases are at 21,206, confirmed deaths are at 4,651 and probable deaths are at 377.
MORE NEWS - 3,401 Covid-19 deaths were reported in just 1 day — likely fueled by Thanksgiving gatherings and travel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.