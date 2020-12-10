COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the first time this week, South Carolina on Thursday saw fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.
DHEC reported 1,883 new confirmed cases on Thursday, along with a dozen more confirmed deaths.
South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases stands at 225,053 and confirmed deaths at 4,291.
21.3 percent of the 8,828 tests processed for Thursday's update were positive.
MORE: Vice President Pence leads roundtable discussion on upcoming vaccine in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.