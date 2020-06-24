COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced 1,291 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina on Wednesday and 10 additional deaths.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the state "set an unfortunate new record" in terms of daily case counts.
Two of the new deaths were from Greenville County and two were from Spartanburg County.
DHEC said Greenville County accounted for 241 of the new cases, the highest of any county on Wednesday, followed by Horry County with 183.
As of Wednesday, the state has seen 27,842 total virus cases and 683 total virus-related deaths.
DHEC said 832 were being treated for the virus at South Carolina hospitals as of Wednesday.
Bell said more people in South Carolina need to wear masks in public and to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.
Bell said South Carolina is now one of the the worst-ranked states in termed of rapidly increasing virus numbers.
"New York, which was once the epicenter of the virus in our country is now having to quarantine South Carolinians that come there," Bell said.
Below is the full by-county case count for Wednesday:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (7), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (19), Georgetown (18), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Horry (183), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Marion (6), Marlboro (7), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28).
