(FOX Carolina) - Ahead of Hurricane Florence, and in anticipation of the needs of residents, DHEC has set up several special needs medical shelters across the state.
The shelters are set up for people who have special medical equipment needs.
They will be opening general public shelters separately. For a list of general public shelters go here.
If someone thinks they need to go to a special needs medical shelter, they can call 1-855-4SC-DHEC.
