COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Thursday that the first flu-associated death of the season had been confirmed in the state.
"Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” said Linda Bell, M.D., State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, in a news release.
“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina," Bell continued “The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, and DHEC urges everyone six months and older to be vaccinated each season.”
DHEC said people at the highest risk of serious flu complications are young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease. Healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.
The flu can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness.
The flu vaccine is available from DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, along with many pharmacies, schools and workplaces.
More information about preventing the flu is available at www.scdhec.gov/flu.
MORE NEWS - A student used sticky notes to snag an internship with a tech company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.