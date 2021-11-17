COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The first flu-associated date of the season in South Carolina has been confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
"Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in a news release. “As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible. One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”
DHEC and the CDC recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu shot. The agencies say preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 or older, and those with chronic health conditions.
DHEC reports 79 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flue season.
To find out where you can get your flue shot, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.