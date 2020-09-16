COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, DHEC announced 489 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 28 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.
Spartanburg County saw the highest number of new cases with 61, followed by Richland County, and Greenville with the third highest amount at 47.
Wednesday's new cases and deaths bring the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428, and confirmed deaths to 2,968.
DHEC's website listed the state's latest estimated recovery rate at 93.4 percent.
RELATED - Prisma Health closing drive-thru COVID-19 testing & flu shot sites on Thurs & Fri due to weather
