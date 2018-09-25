ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that one person is being treated for possible rabies exposure after coming in contact with a stray cat that tested positive for the disease.
The cat bit the victim on September 20 near the intersection of Highway 433 and US 29.
The stray cat, a brown tabby domestic shorthair, was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on September 21 and was confirmed to have rabies on September 24.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division in a news release.
The best way to prevent rabies is to keep pets up to date on rabies vaccinations and stay away from stray and wild animals.
This stray cat is the third animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2018. There have been 73 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide.
