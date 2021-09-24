COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced their support for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations regarding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
The CDC's recommendations stated the following:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first round of vaccination.
- People aged 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first round of vaccination.
- The CDC outlines these underlying medication conditions at People with Certain Medical Conditions.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first round of vaccination based on their benefits and risks.
- The CDC outlines these underlying medication conditions at People with Certain Medical Conditions .
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their first round of vaccination based on their benefits and risks.
“This is an important step in our continued efforts to keep our families and friends safe by decreasing the number of severe COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “The data shows that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has declined faster in the elderly, as well as individuals with underlying health conditions. In addition, we need to ensure our workforce that is regularly exposed to the public, such as healthcare workers, continue to be protected to the fullest extent. We’re fortunate to be able to offer booster doses for the folks in those populations who received the Pfizer vaccine in their primary vaccine series, and we encourage them to get the booster dose as soon as they reach six months after their second dose of Pfizer.”
According to officials, the FDA and CDC are currently evaluating the need for Moderna or Janssen booster shots.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available for residents ages 12 and up. You can visit COVID-19 Vaccine Locations to find a nearby place to get vaccinated. you can also call the Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.