COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced Tuesday the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students at public and private schools in the state, starting this week.
DHEC says a reporting that includes kindergarten through 12th grade will be both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers, and staff.
DHEC emphasizes that the reporting does not mean that students, faculty, or staff contracted the virus at school. Students, faculty, and staff come and go from school and are active in their community. They could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
The reports will only include individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis, says DHEC. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
DHEC says reports will be updated on their COVID-19 webpage every Tuesday and Friday afternoon. The first report will be available this Friday, Sep. 4, 2020.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC announced that testing had confirmed an additional 761 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The agency also announced 37 new confirmed deaths. This brings the state’s total number of virus cases to 118,116 and confirmed deaths to 2,626
For more information related to COVID-19 click here.
