COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Nursing home residents and the staff who care for them are among the groups that are at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.
On March 13, South Carolina Governor McMaster issued an exectuive order that halted visitation to nursing homes in order to protect the vulnerable residents, along with their staff and essential visitors.
With this being said, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they're going to begin increasing testing for those in nursing homes - as part of their effort to expand testing throughout the state.
“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” said DHEC Director Rick Toomey. “Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.”
Beginning May 11, DHEC will begin a phased testing approach to include nearly 40,000 residents and staff members at all 194 nursing homes in South Carolina.
They'll be getting support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina.
DHEC says that while the facilities have been identified as high risk, the majority of them volunteered to be tested during the first phase. The testing is anticipated to be complete by the end of May.
“Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from staff to residents and between residents is a concern in nursing homes,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Director of Public Health. “Universal testing in these facilities will allow us to better identify residents with asymptomatic infection in order to cohort infected patients and further reduce the spread of COVID-19 from patients with no signs of illness.”
Senator Tim Scott (R) commended DHEC for their efforts to protect the vulnerable in the state:
Increased testing is absolutely critical as our state begins to reopen. Last week, I wrote Governor McMaster regarding the immediate importance of testing in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and I am pleased that DHEC’s plan to ramp up testing tackles this issue directly. Across the world, nursing homes have time and time again turned into hotspots for the spread of the virus, making it clear they are an essential starting point as tests become more widely available. I commend the Governor and his team for getting this plan together quickly, and look forward to this increased testing enhancing our ability to stop the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
