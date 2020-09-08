COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday they will partner with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas (VCOM) and Cherokee County School District to bring school vaccinations to seventh-grade students as part of a pilot mobile vaccination program.
DHEC said the mobile clinic will be offered from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday at Gaffney High School. They will use VCOM's Mobile Medical Unit to provide vaccinations to seventh graders who haven't yet received their required school vaccinations or additional recommended adolescent vaccinations.
“With COVID-19’s continued widespread presence throughout the state, we need to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, especially our children,” said Kandi Fredere, Upstate Regional Public Health Director for DHEC, in a news release. “Certain school vaccines are required, regardless of whether your child attends school in-person or virtually, in order to help protect students from preventable illnesses likes mumps, measles, chicken pox, and whooping cough. We’re excited to partner with VCOM and the Cherokee County School District and we hope to expand this mobile vaccination opportunity to other schools in the future.”
DHEC said a parent or legal guardian should accompany their seventh-grader to the mobile clinic and should bring a medical insurance card or Medicaid card, as well as the student’s most current S.C. Certificate of Immunization Record. The billing process will be explained to the parent at the time of service, and no money will be collected onsite.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this resource to the students of the Cherokee County School District and their parents,” said Bessie Westmoreland, Executive Director of Student Services for Cherokee County School District, in a news release. “This partnership will allow us to better meet the immunization requirements for our students.”
To find a list of required and recommended vaccinations for school and child care, click here.
To learn more about school vaccines, click here.
