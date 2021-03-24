PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said people in Phase 1-B who have not yet begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines can schedule an appointment for a community COVID-19 clinic in Pendleton on Saturday.
The community clinic will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anderson Hall Event Center at Tri-County Technical College’s Pendleton Campus.
Vaccine injections will only be available by appointment at the event. You can schedule an appointment by visiting cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling.
People who need further help scheduling an appointment can call the SC DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.
