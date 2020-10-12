LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment (DHEC) said they will be providing free flu shots for Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) at their clinic.
DHEC said students will be able to receive flu vaccinations on Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Nov. 11 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
DHEC said the district encourages students, parents, and staff to take the following everyday preventive actions to prevent the flu:
- Stay home when you're sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects.
DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccines are even more critical to help reduce the potential for flu outbreaks in our schools and communities.
For more information, click here or schedule an appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432.
