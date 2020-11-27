COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to sponsor a free testing for World AIDS Day.
According to the agency, there will be a free testing event at local health departments on Dec. 1 for HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis C.
"Every county in the state has residents living with HIV, but many South Carolinians remain unaware of their HIV status because they have not received an HIV test," said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division.
DHEC also mentioned that as of Dec. 31, 2018, there are 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection.
For more information about World AIDS day, as well as local HIV testing sites, click here.
More news: Troopers: Teen who was driving drunk crashes into fence, tree killing one passenger, injuring another
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.